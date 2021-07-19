Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Falcon Defender 21

    PLOVDIV, BULGARIA

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Darby Arnold 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the Tennessee Air National Guard and the 435th Contingency Response Group, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, participate in Falcon Defender 21 at Graf Ignatievo Air Base, Bulgaria. Falcon Defender 21 is a bilateral training exercise with the Bulgarian air force that increases operational capacity, capability, and interoperability for security forces and force protection measures. The Bulgarian air force and United States Air Force pose together on their first day of training.

