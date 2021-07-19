U.S. Airmen from the Tennessee Air National Guard and the 435th Contingency Response Group, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, participate in Falcon Defender 21 at Graf Ignatievo Air Base, Bulgaria. Falcon Defender 21 is a bilateral training exercise with the Bulgarian air force that increases operational capacity, capability, and interoperability for security forces and force protection measures. The Bulgarian air force and United States Air Force pose together on their first day of training.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2021 Date Posted: 08.10.2021 13:47 Photo ID: 6776096 VIRIN: 210719-Z-GV306-001 Resolution: 8064x5376 Size: 5.37 MB Location: PLOVDIV, BG Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Falcon Defender 21, by SSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.