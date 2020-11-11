Kwajalein School System Head of School Paul Uhren, center, leads parents and students in the Pledge of Allegiance during the November 2020 Kwajalein School System Veterans Day Ceremony at the Davye Davis Multi-Purpose Room on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll.
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 02:40
|Photo ID:
|6775006
|VIRIN:
|201111-A-RI322-1011
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|MH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Way Forward: New Faces, Renovations for Kwajalein Schools, by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Way Forward: New Faces, Renovations for Kwajalein Schools
LEAVE A COMMENT