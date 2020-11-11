Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Way Forward: New Faces, Renovations for Kwajalein Schools

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    11.11.2020

    Photo by Jessica Dambruch 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    Kwajalein School System Head of School Paul Uhren, center, leads parents and students in the Pledge of Allegiance during the November 2020 Kwajalein School System Veterans Day Ceremony at the Davye Davis Multi-Purpose Room on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll.

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 02:40
    Photo ID: 6775006
    VIRIN: 201111-A-RI322-1011
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: MH
    Kwajalein
    USAG-KA
    U.S. Army Kwajalein Atoll

