Let's give Staff Sgt. John James from the 81st Security Forces Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! As the NCO in charge of police services, James coordinates security for distinguished visitor visits and is the law enforcement point of contact for base level events such as Pumpkin Patrol, Special Olympics, Cruising the Coast, etc. He also performed ride out team duties during Hurricane Zeta, where he monitored alarms for 58 facilities and ensured safe operations for five patrols and two installation access control points. Additionally, as the base’s confinement NCO, James coordinated with legal and the Air Force Security Forces Center to flawlessly execute two short-notice out-of-state prisoner transfers while safely navigating strict COVID-19 pandemic protocols. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

