Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    We are The 908th: The 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    We are The 908th: The 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2021

    Photo by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron is the first line of maintenance support for the 908th Airlift Wing’s nine C-130s. The squadron is under the command umbrella of the 908th Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air Force graphic by 908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 16:26
    Photo ID: 6766179
    VIRIN: 210804-F-F3621-0001
    Resolution: 742x806
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Hometown: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We are The 908th: The 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    We are The 908th: The 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    USNORTHCOM
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    USTRANSCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT