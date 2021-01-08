Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STEM Showcase: DoN Promotes Student Outreach at Navy League STEM Expo

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2021

    Photo by Warren Duffie 

    Office of Naval Research

    Attendees watch a science demonstration during the Navy League STEM Expo, held Sunday, Aug. 1, at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. The free event gave local students the opportunity to engage and be inspired by all things STEM—or science, technology, engineering and math. It also enabled them to learn about a deadline extension and potential prizes for the Naval Horizons student essay contest—organized by the Department of the Navy’s Naval STEM Coordination Office, located at the Office of Naval Research. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Anderson)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 15:10
