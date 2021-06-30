NAVFAC Executive Director named honorary Seabee for 'inspirational' support

Rear Adm. John Korka, NAVFAC commander and Navy chief of Civil Engineers, left, and Force Master Chief Petty Officer of the Seabees Delbert Terrell present NAVFAC Executive Director Jennifer LaTorre with a certificate designating her an honorary Seabee June 30. LaTorre, the senior civilian advisor to the NAVFAC commander, was recognized for her extraordinary and continuing support to NAVFAC and the Seabees, particularly during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

