    Preparing for land navigation

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2021

    Photo by Samantha Tyler 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Soldiers from across the Army Materiel Command enterprise gather and prepare for nighttime land navigation. This was one of many events that challenged Soldiers during the AMC Best Warrior Competition, held from July 25-28, 2021, at Camp Atterbury, Ind. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Tyler)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2021
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 
    best warrior
    land navigation
    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    land nav
    AMCBWC2021

