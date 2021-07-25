Soldiers from across the Army Materiel Command enterprise gather and prepare for nighttime land navigation. This was one of many events that challenged Soldiers during the AMC Best Warrior Competition, held from July 25-28, 2021, at Camp Atterbury, Ind. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Tyler)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2021 12:00
|Photo ID:
|6765616
|VIRIN:
|210725-A-LD107-630
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Preparing for land navigation, by Samantha Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
