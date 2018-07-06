YPG test officers teach young wrestlers to never, ever give up

Brothers Arturo and Carlos Anaya have served as volunteer wrestling coaches for the Somerton, Ariz. Parks and Recreation Department since 2007. The men, both test officers for U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, wrestled in the exact same gymnasium as adolescents, and helped Somerton Middle School students earn a state championship earlier this year.

