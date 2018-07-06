Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    YPG test officers teach young wrestlers to never, ever give up

    YPG test officers teach young wrestlers to never, ever give up

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2018

    Photo by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Brothers Arturo and Carlos Anaya have served as volunteer wrestling coaches for the Somerton, Ariz. Parks and Recreation Department since 2007. The men, both test officers for U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, wrestled in the exact same gymnasium as adolescents, and helped Somerton Middle School students earn a state championship earlier this year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2018
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 11:50
    Photo ID: 6765614
    VIRIN: 180607-D-GD561-016
    Resolution: 3496x2416
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, YPG test officers teach young wrestlers to never, ever give up, by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    YPG test officers teach young wrestlers to never, ever give up

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT