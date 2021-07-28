Wiesbaden Garrison holds quarterly town hall

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Ila Dermanoski 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    U. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col. Mario Washington, along with Garrison Public Affairs Director, Laurri Garcia, directed questions to Garrison subject matter experts during the live-streamed town hall July 28.

