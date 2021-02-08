Award Ceremony

U.S. Army Col. Kris Marshall, co-director of Agile Spirit 2021, gives a speech during closing ceremony at Senaki Air Base, Georgia, August 2, 2021. Agile Spirit 2021 is a joint, multinational exercise co-led by the Georgian Defense Forces and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. Occurring July 26 through August 6, 2021, the brigade-level exercise incorporates a simulated command post exercise, field training exercise and joint multinational battalion level combined arms live-fires. Agile Spirit enhances U.S., Georgian, allied and partner forces' lethality, interoperability and readiness in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Rydell Tomas)

