    Award Ceremony

    SENAKI, GEORGIA

    08.02.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Rydell Tomas 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Col. Kris Marshall, co-director of Agile Spirit 2021, gives a speech during closing ceremony at Senaki Air Base, Georgia, August 2, 2021. Agile Spirit 2021 is a joint, multinational exercise co-led by the Georgian Defense Forces and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. Occurring July 26 through August 6, 2021, the brigade-level exercise incorporates a  simulated command post exercise, field training exercise and joint multinational battalion level combined arms live-fires. Agile Spirit enhances U.S., Georgian, allied and partner forces' lethality, interoperability and readiness in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Rydell Tomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 06:37
    Photo ID: 6765202
    VIRIN: 210802-A-QP400-2001
    Resolution: 5199x3466
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: SENAKI, GE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Award Ceremony, by CPL Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    78th Troop Command
    StrongerTogether
    AgileSpirit
    USAEuraf

