Gustaf Range

U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Squadron 91st Calvary Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade out of Grafenwohr, Germany fired the Carl-Gustaf recoiless rifle at a range near Vaziani Training Area during Agile Spirit 2021, August 4, 2021. Agile Spirit 2021 is a joint, multinational exercise co-led by the Georgian Defense Forces and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. Occurring July 26 through August 6, 2021, the brigade-level exercise incorporates a simulated command post exercise, field training exercise and joint multinational battalion level combined arms live-fires. Agile Spirit enhances U.S., Georgian, allied and partner forces' lethality, interoperability and readiness in a realistic training environment.

(U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Rydell Tomas)

