U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Squadron 91st Calvary Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade out of Grafenwohr, Germany fired the Carl-Gustaf recoiless rifle at a range near Vaziani Training Area during Agile Spirit 2021, August 4, 2021. Agile Spirit 2021 is a joint, multinational exercise co-led by the Georgian Defense Forces and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. Occurring July 26 through August 6, 2021, the brigade-level exercise incorporates a simulated command post exercise, field training exercise and joint multinational battalion level combined arms live-fires. Agile Spirit enhances U.S., Georgian, allied and partner forces' lethality, interoperability and readiness in a realistic training environment.
(U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Rydell Tomas)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2021 05:47
|Photo ID:
|6765162
|VIRIN:
|210804-Z-QP400-1001
|Resolution:
|3823x2549
|Size:
|3.76 MB
|Location:
|VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Gustaf Range [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
