Date Taken: 06.07.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 03:32 Photo ID: 6765080 VIRIN: 210607-Z-VC646-0184 Resolution: 6720x3982 Size: 11.73 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Task Force Phoenix Brigade Chaplain prays with Soldiers within Area of Operations, by SFC Ryan Sheldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.