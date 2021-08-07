Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LINKS for Kids teaching about PCSing around the world

    BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Laurie Pearson 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Julia Kretschmer, wife of base sergeant major, Sgt. Maj. Edward Kretschmer, discusses their time spent living in Okinawa Japan, with children during their LINKS for Kids class held aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, July 8. The LINKS training encourages education on Lifestyle, Insights, Networking, Knowledge and Skills and this particular training was focused on “PCS’ing Around the World” when military service members receive orders to change their duty stations, and may be called to live anywhere around the world where a military base exists. The children were introduced to the cultures of various bases, specific points of interest, historical information, and even got to try a military Meal Ready to Eat, better known as an MRE.

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021
    BARSTOW, CA, US 
