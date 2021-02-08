Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MSVP C2BMC Training System

    MSVP C2BMC Training System

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    Clem Morris, Missile Defense Training Division chief at the Space and Missile Defense School, trains Sgt. 1st Class Kacee Love on the new Mission Specific Vendor Plug-in Command and Control, Battle Management and Communications Training System, Aug. 2, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel Santistevan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 14:53
    Photo ID: 6764072
    VIRIN: 210802-A-RK500-738
    Resolution: 1809x1080
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSVP C2BMC Training System, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Space and Missile Defense School receives new C2BMC training system

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Space and Missile Defense Command
    SMDC
    Space and Missile Defense School
    Missile Defense Training Division
    command and control battle management and communications training system
    mission specific vendor plug-in
    Kacee Love
    Clem Morris

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT