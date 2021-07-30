Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish citizens meet Battle Group Poland soldiers

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Raymond Buslon 

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland

    U.S. Army Sgt Dylan London, assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, places his service helmet on a Bemowo Piskie civilian during a military vehicle display at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, July 30, 2021. Battle Group Poland demonstrated military equipment to increase civilian's understanding for their mission to enhance the NATO partnership with the local communities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Raymond Buslon)

    TAGS

    NATO
    eFP
    StrongerTogether
    WashingtonNationalGuard
    DarkRifles

