Polish citizens meet Battle Group Poland soldiers

U.S. Army Sgt Dylan London, assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, places his service helmet on a Bemowo Piskie civilian during a military vehicle display at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, July 30, 2021. Battle Group Poland demonstrated military equipment to increase civilian's understanding for their mission to enhance the NATO partnership with the local communities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Raymond Buslon)

Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL