CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (July 30, 2021) Ensign Frederick Joshua, from Baltimore, MD and assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa security department, kneels so his daughter may help him don his commissioned officer’s combination cover during his formal commissioning ceremony at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan July 30, 2021. Joshua was commissioned into the U.S. Naval Medical Service Corps (MSC) through the MSC In-Service Procurement Program. It allows Sailors in pay grades E-5 through E-9 who meet certain eligibility criteria to directly commission into MSC and attend fully-funded training to complete a qualifying degree with no break in service. (U.S. Navy photo by Kazuse Shimabukuro)

