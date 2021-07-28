No jet too high maintenance for 44th AMU

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit take a break at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2021. The 44th AMU is comprised of over 250 maintainers working to guarantee pilots have combat-ready aircraft. Despite the challenges presented by scorching temperatures and pouring rain, aircraft maintainers rise to meet the mission every day they walk onto the flight line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

