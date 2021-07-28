No jet too high maintenance for 44th AMU

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit take a break at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2021. The 44th AMU is comprised of over 250 maintainers working to guarantee pilots have combat-ready aircraft. Despite the challenges presented by scorching temperatures and pouring rain, aircraft maintainers rise to meet the mission every day they walk onto the flight line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    flight line
    aircraft
    maintainers
    Red Flag-Alaska
    F-15C Eagles
    44th AMU

