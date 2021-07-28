No jet too high maintenance for 44th AMU

U.S. Air Force Airman Kyle Netanel, a 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant dedicated crew chief, looks up at a fellow maintainer during the recovery process of an F-15C Eagle at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2021. Working long hours on heavy machinery and delicate moving parts can require focus and resiliency from these Airmen, whose job is crucial to maintaining a world-class strategic forward base. The job of a maintainer often includes performing safety and function checks on an aircraft during pre-flight, thru-flight and post-flight phases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

Date Taken: 07.28.2021
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP