Staff Sgt. Effie Banks, top left, disembarks from an ATI flight at Bucholz Army Airfield on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll in April 2021.
This work, PCSing to Kwajalein? Read This First., by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PCSing to Kwajalein? Read This First.
