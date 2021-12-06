From left, U.S. Army Spc. Nanyamka A. Salley, a personnel specialist, and Maj. Brandon Mccalla, the signal officer, practice programming a radio during a communications class for members of the 642nd Regional Support Group at the Army Reserve Center in Decatur, Ga. The training helps prepare troops for maintaining communications in the field. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2021 Date Posted: 08.02.2021 23:33 Photo ID: 6763213 VIRIN: 210612-A-VX503-0127 Resolution: 4697x3131 Size: 5.64 MB Location: DECATUR, GA, US Hometown: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US Hometown: PERRY, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Set ahead, by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.