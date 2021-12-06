Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    From left, U.S. Army Spc. Nanyamka A. Salley, a personnel specialist, and Maj. Brandon Mccalla, the signal officer, practice programming a radio during a communications class for members of the 642nd Regional Support Group at the Army Reserve Center in Decatur, Ga. The training helps prepare troops for maintaining communications in the field. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    communications
    radio
    Army Reserve
    642nd Regional Support Group
    143rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

