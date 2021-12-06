From left, U.S. Army Spc. Nanyamka A. Salley, a personnel specialist, and Maj. Brandon Mccalla, the signal officer, practice programming a radio during a communications class for members of the 642nd Regional Support Group at the Army Reserve Center in Decatur, Ga. The training helps prepare troops for maintaining communications in the field. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)
