    18th Air Force command chief visits Travis AFB

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, left, 18th Air Force command chief, talks with 60th Air Mobility Wing leadership, during a senior noncommissioned officer ceremony July 30, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. In addition to the base tour, Bickley’s visit included conversations with Airmen about suicide prevention and diversity and inclusion. To conclude the tour, Bickley attended and lead new senior noncommissioned officers with the SNCO charge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

