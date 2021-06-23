NAVFAC EXWC divers prepare for exercise as part of ANTX/CT21 event

From left: U.S. Coast Guard diver Sam Karnya helps Lt. Abigail Chek with her diving gear while U.S. Coast Guard diver David Blincoe helps Chief Cody Oswald (far right) prepare for their dive on June 23. As part of a 2021 Coastal Trident Port and Maritime Security Program exercise, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division partnered with Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center to conduct a dive exercise at one of the Naval Base Ventura County wharves, testing a 360-degree camera and goggles set for research and development. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

