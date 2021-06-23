Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC EXWC divers prepare for exercise as part of ANTX/CT21 event

    NAVFAC EXWC divers prepare for exercise as part of ANTX/CT21 event

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    From left: U.S. Coast Guard diver Sam Karnya helps Lt. Abigail Chek with her diving gear while U.S. Coast Guard diver David Blincoe helps Chief Cody Oswald (far right) prepare for their dive on June 23. As part of a 2021 Coastal Trident Port and Maritime Security Program exercise, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division partnered with Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center to conduct a dive exercise at one of the Naval Base Ventura County wharves, testing a 360-degree camera and goggles set for research and development. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 14:32
    Photo ID: 6762608
    VIRIN: 210623-N-HH412-0001
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 5.87 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC EXWC divers prepare for exercise as part of ANTX/CT21 event, by Dana Rene White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Security Exercises Kick Off ANTX/Coastal Trident Event with More to Come

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dive locker
    NAVFAC EXWC
    NSWC PHD
    ANTX
    Coastal Trident
    Navy exercises

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT