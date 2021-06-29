Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    P3 Nutrition for Performance Triad Month

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2021

    Photo by Graham Snodgrass 

    Army Public Health Center

    U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Brent Leverette, executive assistant to the Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Communications Electronics Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, selects a healthy vegetable at the commissary June 29, 2021. August is Performance Triad month, and Leverette follows the P3 nutrition guidelines to balance out his diet. (U.S. Army photo by Graham Snodgrass)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 09:20
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, P3 Nutrition for Performance Triad Month, by Graham Snodgrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

