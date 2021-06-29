U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Brent Leverette, executive assistant to the Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Communications Electronics Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, selects a healthy vegetable at the commissary June 29, 2021. August is Performance Triad month, and Leverette follows the P3 nutrition guidelines to balance out his diet. (U.S. Army photo by Graham Snodgrass)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 09:20
|Photo ID:
|6761982
|VIRIN:
|210629-A-KQ948-0016
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|881.68 KB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, P3 Nutrition for Performance Triad Month, by Graham Snodgrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
