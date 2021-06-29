U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Brent Leverette, executive assistant to the Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Communications Electronics Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, selects a healthy vegetable at the commissary June 29, 2021. August is Performance Triad month, and Leverette follows the P3 nutrition guidelines to balance out his diet. (U.S. Army photo by Graham Snodgrass)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2021 Date Posted: 08.02.2021 09:20 Photo ID: 6761982 VIRIN: 210629-A-KQ948-0016 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 881.68 KB Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, P3 Nutrition for Performance Triad Month, by Graham Snodgrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.