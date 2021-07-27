USS Halsey Responds to Shi in Distress

ARABIAN GULF (July 27, 2021) – Sailors aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) lower a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) in response to a call for assistance from a vessel in distress in the Arabian Gulf, July 27. Halsey is attached to Commander, Task Force 50, deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)

