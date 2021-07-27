Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Halsey Responds to Shi in Distress

    USS Halsey Responds to Shi in Distress

    ARABIAN GULF

    07.27.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    ARABIAN GULF (July 27, 2021) – Sailors aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) lower a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) in response to a call for assistance from a vessel in distress in the Arabian Gulf, July 27. Halsey is attached to Commander, Task Force 50, deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 05:24
    Photo ID: 6761792
    VIRIN: 210727-N-MQ703-1104
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Halsey Responds to Shi in Distress, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RHIB
    Arabian Gulf
    Halsey
    CTF 50

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT