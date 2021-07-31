USARPAC, PACAF Host Press Conference in Guam

Gen. Charles A. Flynn, the U.S. Army Pacific commanding general, and Lt. Gen. Jon T. Thomas, the Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, spoke with Indo-Pacific region news media members, discussing the military exercises, Forager 21 and the Pacific Iron, joint interoperability, and the strategic importance of Guam as a joint power projection platform for the Indo-Pacific Region during a 30-minute press conference here at Andersen Air Force Base, Aug. 1, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Richard Mohr, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)



“The United States Army Pacific Command, America’s theater Army here in the region, is dedicated to preserving peace and prosperity of the people in Guam and across (Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands),” Flynn said. “We want to maintain strong relationships and we want to build healthy communities together.



“We are demonstrating our commitment here to the defense of Guam, to the defense of the Nation, and to the values and the principles inherent in a free and open Pacific,” he continued. “This is the foundation of why we conduct exercises like we have today across the Pacific.”

Date Taken: 07.31.2021 Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU