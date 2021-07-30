Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DULLES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Tommy L Spitzer 

    U.S. Army Pvt. Samuel Greco, assigned to 832nd Ordnance Battalion moves luggage into a U-Haul truck during Operation Allies Refuge at Dulles International Airport, Virginia, July 30, 2021. The Department of Defense, in support of the Department of State, is providing transportation and temporary housing for Afghan special immigrant applicants recently relocated to the United States to complete the final steps of the immigration process. This initiative follows through on America’s commitment to Afghan citizens who have helped the United States, and provides them essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan, where they and their families can complete the Special Immigrant Visa process safely. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Tommy L Spitzer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.31.2021 13:38
    Photo ID: 6760733
    VIRIN: 210730-A-BC181-1225
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.18 MB
    Location: DULLES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Allies Refuge, by CPL Tommy L Spitzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    USNORTHCOM
    Afghanistan
    DOS
    Operation Allies Refuge
    Afghan Special Immigrants and Families

