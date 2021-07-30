U.S. Army Pvt. Samuel Greco, assigned to 832nd Ordnance Battalion moves luggage into a U-Haul truck during Operation Allies Refuge at Dulles International Airport, Virginia, July 30, 2021. The Department of Defense, in support of the Department of State, is providing transportation and temporary housing for Afghan special immigrant applicants recently relocated to the United States to complete the final steps of the immigration process. This initiative follows through on America’s commitment to Afghan citizens who have helped the United States, and provides them essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan, where they and their families can complete the Special Immigrant Visa process safely. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Tommy L Spitzer)

