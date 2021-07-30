A Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues a man trapped on a cliffside near Big Lagoon, California, July 30, 2021. The aircrew lowered the rescue swimmer, hoisted the man into the helicopter and returned to Sector Humboldt Bay. (photo by Cal Fire)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 07.31.2021 00:36 Photo ID: 6760374 VIRIN: 210730-G-G0211-001 Resolution: 1258x2048 Size: 204.66 KB Location: CA, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard rescues man off cliffside near Big Lagoon, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.