    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues man off cliffside near Big Lagoon

    CA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues a man trapped on a cliffside near Big Lagoon, California, July 30, 2021. The aircrew lowered the rescue swimmer, hoisted the man into the helicopter and returned to Sector Humboldt Bay. (photo by Cal Fire)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.31.2021 00:36
    Photo ID: 6760374
    VIRIN: 210730-G-G0211-001
    Resolution: 1258x2048
    Size: 204.66 KB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues man off cliffside near Big Lagoon, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    rescue
    hiking
    Coast Guard
    California
    helicopter

