A Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues a man trapped on a cliffside near Big Lagoon, California, July 30, 2021. The aircrew lowered the rescue swimmer, hoisted the man into the helicopter and returned to Sector Humboldt Bay. (photo by Cal Fire)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2021 00:36
|Photo ID:
|6760374
|VIRIN:
|210730-G-G0211-001
|Resolution:
|1258x2048
|Size:
|204.66 KB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues man off cliffside near Big Lagoon, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT