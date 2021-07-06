Retired Master Sgt. Robert Duit, attends the official opening of a lending library named after him in the Pacific Air Forces Headquarters building at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 6, 2021. The library was dedicated by Robert’s son, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Paul Duit, PACAF, in honor of his father’s legacy as a pararescueman during the Vietnam War. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 22:52
|Photo ID:
|6760346
|VIRIN:
|210607-F-F3710-0001
|Resolution:
|1512x2016
|Size:
|676.71 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A library of honor, by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT