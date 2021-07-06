A library of honor

Retired Master Sgt. Robert Duit, attends the official opening of a lending library named after him in the Pacific Air Forces Headquarters building at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 6, 2021. The library was dedicated by Robert’s son, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Paul Duit, PACAF, in honor of his father’s legacy as a pararescueman during the Vietnam War. (Courtesy Photo)

