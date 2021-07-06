A library of honor

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Retired Master Sgt. Robert Duit, attends the official opening of a lending library named after him in the Pacific Air Forces Headquarters building at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 6, 2021. The library was dedicated by Robert’s son, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Paul Duit, PACAF, in honor of his father’s legacy as a pararescueman during the Vietnam War. (Courtesy Photo)

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Vietnam Veteran
    Pararescueman
    15th Wing

