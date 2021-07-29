Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. A.J. Galdi's son, Avery, does an Army Medicine call and response with CSM Diamond Hough [Image 4 of 4]

    Maj. A.J. Galdi's son, Avery, does an Army Medicine call and response with CSM Diamond Hough

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Mackenzie Walsh 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    At the Physician Assistant Recognition Award Ceremony, Command Sergeant Major Diamond Hough does the Army Medicine call and response with Maj. A.J. Galdi's son Avery along with U.S. Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen Scott Dingle.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 22:16
    Photo ID: 6760271
    VIRIN: 210729-D-MN108-266
    Resolution: 5180x3301
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Maj. A.J. Galdi's son, Avery, does an Army Medicine call and response with CSM Diamond Hough [Image 4 of 4], by Mackenzie Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lt. Gen. Scott Dingle commends Maj. A.J. Galdi on being named the Physician Assistant of the Year.
    Lt. Gen. Scott Dingle waves to the virtual attendees of the Physician Assistant Recognition Award Ceremony
    Col. Martin Doperak gives a lei to honor Maj. A.J. Galdi for being recognized as the Physician Assistant of the Year.
    tripler army medical center
    medcomm
    regional health command-pacific

