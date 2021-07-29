At the Physician Assistant Recognition Award Ceremony, Command Sergeant Major Diamond Hough does the Army Medicine call and response with Maj. A.J. Galdi's son Avery along with U.S. Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen Scott Dingle.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 22:16
|Photo ID:
|6760271
|VIRIN:
|210729-D-MN108-266
|Resolution:
|5180x3301
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. A.J. Galdi's son, Avery, does an Army Medicine call and response with CSM Diamond Hough [Image 4 of 4], by Mackenzie Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
