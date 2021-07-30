Henry H. Lind Noncommissioned Officer Academy class makes history

Commandant of the Henry H. Lind Noncommissioned Officer Academy, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brandon C. Dimick presents the “Sgt. Nathaniel Pryor Distinguished Honor Graduate” to Cpl. Sachin D. Paiavula of the 56th Multifunctional Battalion during the Basic Leader Course Class 008-21 graduation ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA., July 30, 2021. According to new regulations set forth by Army Regulation 600-8-19, effective June 1, active duty specialists who have been recommended by a promotion board to advance to sergeant and have completed Basic Leader Course will be promoted to the rank of corporal. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Preston Robinson)

