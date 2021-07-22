Maj. Gen. John Evans Jr., commanding general of U.S. Army Cadet Command and senior commander of Fort Knox, sits down with reporters near the end of his command at the Central Kentucky Army installation to reflect on his time here.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 13:24
|Photo ID:
|6759404
|VIRIN:
|210727-A-QT978-0001
|Resolution:
|3600x2353
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Knox senior commander reflects on three-year tenure during pandemic, changes, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Knox senior commander reflects on three-year tenure during pandemic, changes
LEAVE A COMMENT