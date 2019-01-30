Roger Tanner and Bill Gray pilot the Variable Stability In-Flight Simulator Test Aircraft (VISTA) from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, to Edwards AFB on Jan. 30, 2019 after receiving modifications and a new paint scheme. The aircraft was resdesignated from NF-16D to the X-62A, June 14, 2021 (U.S. Air Force photo by Christian Turner)
NF-16D VISTA becomes X-62A, paves way for Skyborg autonomous flight tests
