    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2019

    Photo by Christian Turner 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Roger Tanner and Bill Gray pilot the Variable Stability In-Flight Simulator Test Aircraft (VISTA) from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, to Edwards AFB on Jan. 30, 2019 after receiving modifications and a new paint scheme. The aircraft was resdesignated from NF-16D to the X-62A, June 14, 2021 (U.S. Air Force photo by Christian Turner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2019
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 12:58
    Photo ID: 6759352
    VIRIN: 190130-F-CX978-0230
    Resolution: 4223x2815
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 27
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NF-16D VISTA becomes X-62A, paves way for Skyborg autonomous flight tests, by Christian Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Edwards Air Force Base
    VISTA
    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    Skyborg

