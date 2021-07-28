NMRC Host HCBU STEM Interns

SILVER SPRING, Md. (July 28, 2021) Stephanie Gatrell, a lab technician talks to students about the swab testing process in a virtual Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) intern seminar with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) students. NMRC hosted the final week of the three-week long internship, where participating students got a chance to learn about virology, wound infections, infectious disease and various laboratory functions and meet with officers from the Nurse Corps, Dental Corps and Medical Service Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Joseph Battley II/Released)

