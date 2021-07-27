Air University Airman overcomes barriers to express his faith as a Norse Pagan

Airman 1st Class Braxton Comer, a student services technician with the Community College of the Air Force and practicing Norse Pagan, poses for a photo in the CCAF building on Maxwell-Gunter Annex, Alabama, July 27, 2021. Comer requested a religious accommodation waiver for the wear of a beard to express his religious beliefs and received approval in June 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jackson Manske)

