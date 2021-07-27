Airman 1st Class Braxton Comer, a student services technician with the Community College of the Air Force and practicing Norse Pagan, poses for a photo in the CCAF building on Maxwell-Gunter Annex, Alabama, July 27, 2021. Comer requested a religious accommodation waiver for the wear of a beard to express his religious beliefs and received approval in June 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jackson Manske)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 11:38
|Photo ID:
|6759212
|VIRIN:
|210727-F-TV052-1001
|Resolution:
|5771x3847
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air University Airman overcomes barriers to express his faith as a Norse Pagan, by A1C Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT