Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air University Airman overcomes barriers to express his faith as a Norse Pagan

    Air University Airman overcomes barriers to express his faith as a Norse Pagan

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jackson Manske 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Braxton Comer, a student services technician with the Community College of the Air Force and practicing Norse Pagan, poses for a photo in the CCAF building on Maxwell-Gunter Annex, Alabama, July 27, 2021. Comer requested a religious accommodation waiver for the wear of a beard to express his religious beliefs and received approval in June 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jackson Manske)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 11:38
    Photo ID: 6759212
    VIRIN: 210727-F-TV052-1001
    Resolution: 5771x3847
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air University Airman overcomes barriers to express his faith as a Norse Pagan, by A1C Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Air University
    Community College of the Air Force
    42nd ABW
    Freedom to Serve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT