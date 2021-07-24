Hospital Corpsman from NML&PDC CSADD and WRNMMC volunteered as medical coverage at the 2021 Naval Academy Plebe Summer. This six-weeks training is intended to transition the students from civilian to military life as prestigious midshipman.
Photo by HM3 Savana Romey
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 09:49
|Photo ID:
|6758953
|VIRIN:
|210724-N-WB720-834
|Resolution:
|1080x715
|Size:
|177.54 KB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical coverage from Bethesda Corpsman at the Naval Academy Plebe Summer 2021, by CPO Emilio Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
