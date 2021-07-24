Medical coverage from Bethesda Corpsman at the Naval Academy Plebe Summer 2021

Hospital Corpsman from NML&PDC CSADD and WRNMMC volunteered as medical coverage at the 2021 Naval Academy Plebe Summer. This six-weeks training is intended to transition the students from civilian to military life as prestigious midshipman.

Photo by HM3 Savana Romey

