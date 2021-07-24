Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical coverage from Bethesda sailors at the Naval Academy Plebe Summer 2021.

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Emilio Velez 

    Naval Medical Forces Support Command

    Hospital Corpsman from NML&PDC CSADD and WRNMMC volunteered as medical coverage at the 2021 Naval Academy Plebe Summer. This six-weeks training is intended to transition the students from civilian to military life as prestigious midshipman.

