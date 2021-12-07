The Army and Air Force Exchange at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township serves the southeast Michigan active-duty, retired, veteran and DoD civilian population. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 08:11
|Photo ID:
|6758783
|VIRIN:
|210712-A-PC730-825
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|200.36 KB
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Selfridge Air National Guard Base Exchange, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AAFES greatly expands store access
LEAVE A COMMENT