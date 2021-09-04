Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legends, Folklore, and Pop Culture: Rota's Art Installation

    ROTA, CADIZ, SPAIN

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Lt. Lyndsi Gutierrez 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    210409-N-EJ386-0001 ROTA, Spain (April 9, 2021) "La fecha," or Hercules' arrow, art installation is located in downtown Rota near the rocky embankment by the lighthouse. "La fecha" is one of the many art installations around the city designed and installed by the group, Intervenciones en Rota, to enhance Rota's history. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Lyndsi Gutierrez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Legends, Folklore, and Pop Culture: Rota's Art Installation, by LT Lyndsi Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

