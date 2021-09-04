Legends, Folklore, and Pop Culture: Rota's Art Installation

210409-N-EJ386-0001 ROTA, Spain (April 9, 2021) "La fecha," or Hercules' arrow, art installation is located in downtown Rota near the rocky embankment by the lighthouse. "La fecha" is one of the many art installations around the city designed and installed by the group, Intervenciones en Rota, to enhance Rota's history. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Lyndsi Gutierrez)

