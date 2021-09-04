210409-N-EJ386-0001 ROTA, Spain (April 9, 2021) "La fecha," or Hercules' arrow, art installation is located in downtown Rota near the rocky embankment by the lighthouse. "La fecha" is one of the many art installations around the city designed and installed by the group, Intervenciones en Rota, to enhance Rota's history. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Lyndsi Gutierrez)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 07:26
|Photo ID:
|6758761
|VIRIN:
|210409-N-EJ386-0001
|Resolution:
|4164x6259
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, CADIZ, ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Legends, Folklore, and Pop Culture: Rota's Art Installation, by LT Lyndsi Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Living Your Best Life Series: Legends, Folklore, & Pop Culture - Rota Art Installation Project
LEAVE A COMMENT