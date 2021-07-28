ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 28, 2021) Master Chief Damage Controlman Greg Grimsley, left, assigned to Afloat Training Group, gives training to damage control training team members aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), July 28, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 05:05
|Photo ID:
|6758639
|VIRIN:
|210728-N-CJ510-0014
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Roosevelt, by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
