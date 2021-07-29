WIESBADEN, Germany – The Chaplain Corps celebrated 246 years July 29 with a cake cutting and speeches at the Clay Chapel on Clay Kaserne under a blue sky and white clouds.

Maj. Daniel L. Claypoole, U.S .Army Garrison Wiesbaden Chaplain, began the celebration and had several Chaplain Corps members tell the stories of individual chaplains and religious affairs specialists who served in the corps and their sacrifices during each of our country’s wars.

The celebration included a cake cutting with the youngest religious affairs specialist, Spec. John Thompson and the oldest chaplain, Lt. Col. David Meyer, cutting a cake to share with the community members present. Col. Jack J. Stumme, Command Chaplain and Sgt. Maj. Wyman E. Loveless Jr, Chief Religious Affairs non commission officer, both with U.S. Army Europe-Africa, assisted with the cake cutting.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2021 Date Posted: 07.30.2021 05:06 Photo ID: 6758620 VIRIN: 210729-A-TT525-982 Resolution: 1280x854 Size: 278.59 KB Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chaplain Corps celebrates 246th years of service, by Connie Dickey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.