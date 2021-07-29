Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain Corps celebrates 246th years of service

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Connie Dickey 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany – The Chaplain Corps celebrated 246 years July 29 with a cake cutting and speeches at the Clay Chapel on Clay Kaserne under a blue sky and white clouds.
    Maj. Daniel L. Claypoole, U.S .Army Garrison Wiesbaden Chaplain, began the celebration and had several Chaplain Corps members tell the stories of individual chaplains and religious affairs specialists who served in the corps and their sacrifices during each of our country’s wars.
    The celebration included a cake cutting with the youngest religious affairs specialist, Spec. John Thompson and the oldest chaplain, Lt. Col. David Meyer, cutting a cake to share with the community members present. Col. Jack J. Stumme, Command Chaplain and Sgt. Maj. Wyman E. Loveless Jr, Chief Religious Affairs non commission officer, both with U.S. Army Europe-Africa, assisted with the cake cutting.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    EUCOM
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

