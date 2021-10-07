Brig. Gen. Timothy D. Connelly, commanding general of the 9th Mission Support Command and Task Force Oceania, discusses Task Force Oceania operations on Palau with Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, and Ambassador John Hennessy-Niland, U.S. ambassador to the Republic of Palau.
|07.10.2021
|07.29.2021 21:21
|6758210
|210710-A-QH489-868
|5760x3840
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|PW
|6
|0
