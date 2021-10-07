Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Oceania operations on Palau

    PALAU

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. odinger mitchell 

    Task Force Oceania

    Brig. Gen. Timothy D. Connelly, commanding general of the 9th Mission Support Command and Task Force Oceania, discusses Task Force Oceania operations on Palau with Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, and Ambassador John Hennessy-Niland, U.S. ambassador to the Republic of Palau.

