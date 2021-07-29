Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow Reacts to Updated Mask Guidance for all DoD lnstallations and Other Facilities

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow Reacts to Updated Mask Guidance for all DoD lnstallations and Other Facilities

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jack Adamyk 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brendan McDowell (right), network transport operator, and Civilian Marine, Adam Aikens, publication editor, stare at a graphic of the COVID-19 virus, while masked at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, July 29, 2021. This photograph was used to show how Marines and Civilian Marines alike will mask up when it is required by command guidance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Jack J. Adamyk)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 18:30
    Photo ID: 6758044
    VIRIN: 210729-M-JT686-0006
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow Reacts to Updated Mask Guidance for all DoD lnstallations and Other Facilities, by SGT Jack Adamyk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mask
    virus
    marines
    guidelines
    updated
    covid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT