Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    McCoy takes command at ANAD

    McCoy takes command at ANAD

    UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Mark Cleghorn 

    Anniston Army Depot

    Colonel Eric A. McCoy accepts the colors from MG Darren L. Werner, commanding general of the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, during the Change of Command ceremony on July 29, 2021 at Anniston Army Depot. McCoy is the depot's 37th commander. Participating in the ceremony is the depot's sergeant major, Happiness Brown.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 15:46
    Photo ID: 6757289
    VIRIN: 210729-A-SH487-485
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 540.77 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McCoy takes command at ANAD, by Mark Cleghorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Anniston Army Depot
    SGM Happiness Brown
    U.S. Army Tank-automotive Command
    MG Daren L. Werner
    Col. Eric A. McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT