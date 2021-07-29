McCoy takes command at ANAD

Colonel Eric A. McCoy accepts the colors from MG Darren L. Werner, commanding general of the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, during the Change of Command ceremony on July 29, 2021 at Anniston Army Depot. McCoy is the depot's 37th commander. Participating in the ceremony is the depot's sergeant major, Happiness Brown.

