Colonel Eric A. McCoy accepts the colors from MG Darren L. Werner, commanding general of the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, during the Change of Command ceremony on July 29, 2021 at Anniston Army Depot. McCoy is the depot's 37th commander. Participating in the ceremony is the depot's sergeant major, Happiness Brown.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2021 15:46
|Photo ID:
|6757289
|VIRIN:
|210729-A-SH487-485
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|540.77 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, McCoy takes command at ANAD, by Mark Cleghorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
