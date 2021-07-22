U.S. Army Air Traffic Controllers from 1st Battalion, 11th Aviation Regiment compete in the "Eagle Challenge" on July 22, 2021, at Fort Rucker, Alabama. This competition included a series of mental and physical challenges for each team to overcome. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephen Michaelis)

