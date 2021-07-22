Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle Challenge

    Eagle Challenge

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Capt. Stephen Michaelis 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    U.S. Army Air Traffic Controllers from 1st Battalion, 11th Aviation Regiment compete in the "Eagle Challenge" on July 22, 2021, at Fort Rucker, Alabama. This competition included a series of mental and physical challenges for each team to overcome. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephen Michaelis)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 15:23
    Photo ID: 6757052
    VIRIN: 210722-A-JA891-147
    Resolution: 392x299
    Size: 47.98 KB
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagle Challenge, by CPT Stephen Michaelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    challenge
    eagle
    atc
    1-11

