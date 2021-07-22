U.S. Army Air Traffic Controllers from 1st Battalion, 11th Aviation Regiment compete in the "Eagle Challenge" on July 22, 2021, at Fort Rucker, Alabama. This competition included a series of mental and physical challenges for each team to overcome. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephen Michaelis)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2021 15:23
|Photo ID:
|6757052
|VIRIN:
|210722-A-JA891-147
|Resolution:
|392x299
|Size:
|47.98 KB
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eagle Challenge, by CPT Stephen Michaelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
