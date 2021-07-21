We are The 908th: The 908th Maintenance Group

The 908th Maintenance Group is the unit responsible for maintaining all nine of the 908th Airlift Wing’s C-130 aircraft. The group is the only maintenance organization stationed at Maxwell Air Force Base. The 908th MXG is the echelon of command, and the conduit between, the 908th Airlift Wing and the group’s subordinate units; the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and the 908th Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air Force graphic by 908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs Office)

