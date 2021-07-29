3rd AS conducts sortie, exercises global airlift capabilities

A C-17 Globemaster III takes off from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 29, 2021. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in a deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marco A. Gomez)

Date Taken: 07.29.2021
Photo by SrA Marco Gomez