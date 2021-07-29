Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd AS conducts sortie, exercises global airlift capabilities

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Marco Gomez 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III takes off from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 29, 2021. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in a deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marco A. Gomez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd AS conducts sortie, exercises global airlift capabilities, by SrA Marco Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

