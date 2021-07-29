A C-17 Globemaster III takes off from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 29, 2021. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in a deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marco A. Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2021 14:13
|Photo ID:
|6756473
|VIRIN:
|210729-F-QD077-1017
|Resolution:
|3047x2031
|Size:
|311.54 KB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd AS conducts sortie, exercises global airlift capabilities, by SrA Marco Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
