Puget Sound Military Health System Certified by Defense Health Agency

One of the more visible – and certainly mobile – examples of the Puget Sound Military Health System collaborative joint effort is the patient shuttle between Madigan Army Medical Center and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton. The shuttle operates Monday-Friday, excluding federal holidays, and departs Madigan from the Main Medical Mall North entrance at 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The shuttle departs NMRTC Bremerton from the Urgent Care Clinic entrance, second floor, under the Skybridge, at 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. In order to ensure the safety of all during the pandemic and help stop the spread of COVID, all riders are required to wear a mask or face covering while riding the shuttle. Those exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms are asked to refrain from riding the shuttle and seek proper medical attention. For more information, please call 253-968-6467 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

