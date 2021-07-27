Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Puget Sound Military Health System Certified by Defense Health Agency

    Puget Sound Military Health System Certified by Defense Health Agency

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    One of the more visible – and certainly mobile – examples of the Puget Sound Military Health System collaborative joint effort is the patient shuttle between Madigan Army Medical Center and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton. The shuttle operates Monday-Friday, excluding federal holidays, and departs Madigan from the Main Medical Mall North entrance at 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The shuttle departs NMRTC Bremerton from the Urgent Care Clinic entrance, second floor, under the Skybridge, at 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. In order to ensure the safety of all during the pandemic and help stop the spread of COVID, all riders are required to wear a mask or face covering while riding the shuttle. Those exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms are asked to refrain from riding the shuttle and seek proper medical attention. For more information, please call 253-968-6467 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 09:34
    Photo ID: 6755641
    VIRIN: 210727-N-HU933-1092
    Resolution: 4675x3779
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Puget Sound Military Health System Certified by Defense Health Agency, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Puget Sound Military Health System Certified by Defense Health Agency

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    shuttle
    MHS
    madigan
    DHA
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT