210723-N-IA840-1001

Sailors stationed at Fleet Activities Yokosuka cheer on Team USA during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening ceremony. A special viewing party was held at Club Alliance to enable Sailors and their families to celebrate the U.S. and the host country of Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elizabeth Reisen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.28.2021 21:07 Photo ID: 6754939 VIRIN: 210723-N-IA840-1001 Resolution: 3840x2160 Size: 4.86 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tokyo 2020 Olympics Watch Party Yokosuka, Japan, by CPO Elizabeth Reisen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.