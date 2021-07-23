Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tokyo 2020 Olympics Watch Party Yokosuka, Japan

    Tokyo 2020 Olympics Watch Party Yokosuka, Japan

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Elizabeth Reisen 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    210723-N-IA840-1001
    Sailors stationed at Fleet Activities Yokosuka cheer on Team USA during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening ceremony. A special viewing party was held at Club Alliance to enable Sailors and their families to celebrate the U.S. and the host country of Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elizabeth Reisen)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 21:07
    Photo ID: 6754939
    VIRIN: 210723-N-IA840-1001
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 4.86 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
