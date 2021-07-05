Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    81st Air Control Squadron

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Cheyenne Lewis 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryce Cox, 81st Air Control Squadron weapons director, monitors the airspace over the Gulf Range Complex at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 7, 2021. The 81st ACS prepared for Checkered Flag 21-2, a large-scale aerial exercise designated to integrate fourth and fifth-generation airframes to enhance mobility, deployment, and employment capabilities of aviators and maintainers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cheyenne Lewis)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 81st Air Control Squadron, by SrA Cheyenne Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

