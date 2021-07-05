U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryce Cox, 81st Air Control Squadron weapons director, monitors the airspace over the Gulf Range Complex at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 7, 2021. The 81st ACS prepared for Checkered Flag 21-2, a large-scale aerial exercise designated to integrate fourth and fifth-generation airframes to enhance mobility, deployment, and employment capabilities of aviators and maintainers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cheyenne Lewis)

