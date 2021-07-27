Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Carla Raisler Promotion to assume command of 238th Training Regiment

    Lt. Col. Carla Raisler Promotion to assume command of 238th Training Regiment

    UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jeffrey Reno 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Col. Carla Raisler is promoted from Major to assume command of the 238th Training Regiment, Kentucky Army National Guard.
    (Photo by: Sgt. Jeffrey Reno, KYARNG)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    This work, Lt. Col. Carla Raisler Promotion to assume command of 238th Training Regiment [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Jeffrey Reno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

